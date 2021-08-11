Severe thunderstorms possible for London, Middlesex County late Wednesday

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for London and Middlesex County ahead of potential severe storms late Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Just after 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, the national weather agency reported that thunderstorms over Michigan are tracking towards the area.

Once those first storms pass, meteorologists say another line of thunderstorms could also make its way to the region in the evening or overnight.

In particular, the weather agency is warning of the potential for winds gusting to 100 kilometres per hour and the possibility of hail “up to ping pong ball size.”

The watch is the latest in a string of extreme weather this week.

Story continues below advertisement

Officials with Western University’s Northern Tornadoes Project (NTP) have confirmed that severe weather that passed through the London area Tuesday afternoon produced a preliminary EF0 tornado.

A heat warning remains in effect for the region due to daytime highs in the high 20s to low 30s, feeling closer to 40 with the humidex, and overnight lows above 20 C.

Environment Canada also issued a special weather statement Wednesday morning, which has since lifted, over concerns of frequent lightning and heavy downpours in the early morning hours.

On Monday, Global News meteorologist Ross Hull said this could be the hottest week of the summer for London, though he anticipated that cooler weather would arrive towards the end of the workweek.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the forecast calls for a high of 31 C Thursday with a chance of showers and an overnight low of 21 C before the temperature climbs throughout the day Friday to 25 C with an overnight low of 12 C.