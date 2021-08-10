Menu

Weather

Environment Canada issues heat warning for London-Middlesex region

By Matthew Trevithick 980 CFPL
Posted August 10, 2021 2:42 pm
Environment Canada issues heat warning for London-Middlesex region - image View image in full screen
Sung Yoon Jo / Getty Images

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for London and Middlesex County as the region braces for severe heat and humidity from now until the close of the workweek.

According to the weather advisory, which is also in place for most of southern Ontario, the next three days will see daytime highs in the high 20s to low 30s, which will feel closer to 40 with the humidex.

Residents will see little in the way of relief in the overnight hours, with the nighttime lows falling only to the low 20s, the advisory says.

Read more: ‘Code red for humanity’: Climate change spiraling out of control, U.N. report says

According to the local Environment Canada forecast, London is expecting cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of late afternoon showers and a risk of thunderstorms on Wednesday, with a high of 26 C feeling like 37.

Thursday will see similar conditions, with cloudy skies, a 70 per cent chance of showers, and a high of 29 C.

Things are set to clear up on Friday with a mix of sun and cloud, however the heat will remain with a high of 26 C.

Read more: Hottest week of summer 2021 for London and Middlesex expected: Environment Canada

The advisory says things are expected to cool off over the weekend. The preliminary forecasts for Saturday and Sunday call for sun and cloud and highs of 23 C and 24 C, respectively.

Information about how to beat the heat and avoid heat-related illness can be found on the health unit’s website.

The normal high for this time of year is 25.8 C, according to Environment Canada.

