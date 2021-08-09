Hottest week of summer 2021 for London and Middlesex expected: Environment Canada

Send this page to someone via email

With the humidex making it feel like 40 C in London, weather experts are predicting this could be the hottest week of the summer for London and southwestern Ontario.

Global News meteorologist Ross Hull said the area is looking at some of the hottest weather so far, possibly for the entire summer as we enter mid-August and temperatures start to drop in September.

“There can be excessive heat in Southwestern Ontario. That’s certainly what happened in summer, but this summer has not been (a) hot summer,” Hull said.

“It’s been wet so we have not had many days of dry weather.”

He said part of the issue is that people have not gotten used to the high temperatures.

Story continues below advertisement

Throughout the week, Hull expected the temperature to stay around the 30 C mark with the humidex making it feel like 40.

“It will likely peak Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and then it will get back to some cooler weather getting back into the end of the week, into the weekend,” Hull said.

Geoff Coulson, warning preparedness meteorologist with Environment Canada, said the next few days will be the first time this summer that the temperature has stayed consistently hot and humid.

“The shift in the weather will be on Friday where we start to usher in a more seasonal brand of air, with lower levels of humidity.”

Come the weekend, he said the region could actually see below-normal temperatures around 23 C.

Overnight this week Coulson said people should expect the temperatures to stay around 20 C, with the humidex making it feel around 30. Starting Saturday night the temperature is expected to be around 12 into Sunday morning.

Coulson said come Monday night, people should expect a chance of shower overnight with the risk of thunderstorms in the London and Middlesex area, which will continue into Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement

He said some of the thunderstorms expected Monday night could become severe and there is a chance a severe thunderstorm watch or warning may be issued on Tuesday.

Experts are recommending people stay indoors and avoid being out in the sun if at all possible.

3:35 Greta Thunberg says dire UN climate change report can serve as ‘a wake up call’ Greta Thunberg says dire UN climate change report can serve as ‘a wake up call’