Weather

Frequent lightning and heavy downpours expected in London, Ont. region: Environment Canada

By Jake Jeffrey 980 CFPL
Posted August 11, 2021 5:19 am
London Thunderstorm View image in full screen
Thunderstorm in London. Kelly Wang / Global News

While most people were still sleeping early Wednesday morning, Environment Canada was actively tracking a thunderstorm that produced frequent lightning and heavy downpours in the London area.

The national weather agency issues a special weather statement just before 4 a.m., warning that heavy downpours could result in 20 to 40 mm of rain in an hour.

Officials said that wind gusts up to 80 km/h and local power outages were also possible.

Read more: Environment Canada issues heat warning for London-Middlesex region

The statement ended just before 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Environment Canada issued a similar warning Tuesday, as the area received a significant amount of rain throughout the morning.

A heat warning has also been issued as the region braces for severe heat and humidity from now until the close of the workweek.

