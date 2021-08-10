Doctors Manitoba concerned about 4th COVID-19 wave

Send this page to someone via email

Doctors Manitoba is expressing concerns about the potential for a fourth wave of COVID-19.

The concerns come off the heels of the public health mandates being loosened on Aug. 7.

The group believes restrictions were loosened too quickly and is calling for cautionary measures to prevent a possible fourth wave.

Measures such as continued mask use in indoor settings, expanded use of immunization cards and a commitment to reinstate restrictions at the first sign of a fourth wave in the province.

“Manitobans have earned the opportunity to reconnect with family and friends and enjoy the best our province has to offer,” Dr. Kristjan Thompson, president of Doctors Manitoba, said in a press release.

“But while we get out there, please be cautious. Wear a mask in public indoor spaces, stay home if you are sick, wash your hands, and get vaccinated. We don’t want Manitoba to experience the fourth wave like we’re seeing in other jurisdictions, with a more contagious Delta variant leading to serious illness and in some cases record hospitalizations among children and youth.”

The top concerns expressed are the removal of the provincial mask mandate and the use of vaccine passports within some public settings.

DM recently called for action to address the 110,00-surgery backlog that accumulated during the pandemic and according to this recent press release, 78 per cent of physicians are still concerned about that.

Meanwhile, 48 per cent as concerned about hospital capacity generally, including intensive care. The group says an increase in cases will again stretch hospital resources, risking more surgery cancellations and overwhelming intensive care units.

“More restrictions will be needed at the first sign of increasing cases, not only to protect the health of Manitobans but also to protect our hospital capacity which is still very fragile and is very close to being overwhelmed,” said Thompson.

