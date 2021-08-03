Roussin, Pallister expected to announce new public health orders

The province’s premier and top doc are expected to announce new public health orders for Manitoba on Tuesday morning.

Premier Brian Pallister and Dr. Brent Roussin, the province’s chief public health officer, will hold a press conference at 11 a.m. Global News will livestream the press conference in this story.

It’s likely the new orders will mean loosened restrictions for Manitobans, as the province has surpassed targeted vaccination rate deadlines.

However, the Delta variant is beginning to increase hospital counts, and experts say Canada is at the beginning of a Delta-led fourth wave of the novel coronavirus.

The warning came from chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam on Friday, who pointed at the upward trend in cases across Canada. The Canadian public health agency’s long-range epidemic forecasts suggest “we are the start of a Delta-driven fourth wave,” Tam told reporters at a press conference.

Story continues below advertisement

Tam warned that if vaccine uptake doesn’t increase among the country’s younger populations, cases could eventually exceed some communities’ health-care system capacities.

1:43 Concerns rise over easing protocols amid Delta variant surge Concerns rise over easing protocols amid Delta variant surge

The news also comes on the heels of a new CDC report and study, the former of which warned that the Delta COVID-19 variant could be as contagious as chickenpox and the latter pointing to a string of outbreaks even among those who have been vaccinated.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

However, according to Dr. Gerald Evans, chair of the division of infectious diseases at Queen’s University, Canada’s fourth wave of COVID-19 will differ greatly from its previous ones despite the CDC reports and warning from PHAC officials.

He said that there’s “no way” that such a wave would be as big as the previous ones simply because of Canada’s vaccinations rates, which remain among the highest in the world.

Story continues below advertisement

Evans said new cases would primarily be in unvaccinated communities, pointing to the fact that more than 97 per cent of all new cases in Canada were among those who did not get a shot.

Canadian history remarks

The press conference also marks Pallister’s first time in front of the media in 19 days, after he ignited a firestorm by saying that people who came to colonize Canada didn’t mean to destroy Indigenous communities.

“The people who came here to this country, before it was a country and since, didn’t come here to destroy anything. They came here to build. They came to build better,” he said.

“We need to respect our heritage just as we need to respect one another…. Not to find fault, not to tear down, not to highlight every failure, but rather to realize that we’re a complex country as we are made up of complex people,” Pallister said at a July 7 news conference.

A week later on July 15, he doubled down on those comments after former minister of Indigenous and northern relations Eileen Clarke stepped down from her post because of “inappropriate words and actions,” but did not point a finger directly at the premier.

— with files from David Lao