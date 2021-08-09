Chinese court upholds death sentence for Robert Schellenberg in drug smuggling case

Send this page to someone via email

A Chinese court has upheld the death penalty in the case of Canadian national Robert Schellenberg who was detained in China in a drug case in 2014.

The Liaoning High court rejected Schellenberg’s appeal and said in a statement Monday the sentence was appropriate and the lower court’s procedures legal. It sent the case to the Chinese supreme court for review.

Schellenberg was detained by Chinese authorities in December 2014, and was formally charged with drug smuggling in January 2015. His initial 15-year verdict on drug smuggling charges was overturned and a death sentence was issued in January 2019 following a retrial.

The next and final step in the Chinese legal process is a mandatory review by the Supreme People’s Court.

Throughout his time in detention, Canadian consular officials have been granted consular access to Schellenberg. Although no consular access was granted from January 2020 to October 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has previously condemned the death sentencing, saying China has “arbitrarily” applied the death penalty to this case.

Schellenberg has maintained his innocence.

Meanwhile, a verdict is also expected this week for Michael Spavor, one of the two Michaels who were detained in China for over two and a half years.

— With files from Reuters and the Associated Press

