Politics

China set to hand out verdicts for Canadians Michael Spavor, Robert Schellenberg

By Saba Aziz Global News
Posted August 9, 2021 9:02 pm
Click to play video: 'Trudeau says G7 leaders speaking with ‘one voice’ on 2 Michaels, arbitrary detentions' Trudeau says G7 leaders speaking with ‘one voice’ on 2 Michaels, arbitrary detentions
WATCH: Trudeau says G7 leaders speaking with 'one voice' on 2 Michaels, arbitrary detentions – Jun 13, 2021

Chinese courts are set to hand out verdicts in the cases of two Canadian nationals who have been detained in China.

A decision in the case of Robert Schellenberg, who was detained by Chinese authorities in December 2014, and was formally charged with drug smuggling in January 2015, is expected late on Monday, a source with direct knowledge told Global News.

Meanwhile, a verdict for Michael Spavor, one of the two Michaels who were detained in China for over two and a half years, will be announced later this week — as soon as Tuesday evening E.T. (Wednesday morning in China), the source confirmed.

For Schellenberg, the Chinese court can call a retrial, uphold verdict or reduce the death sentence, while Spavor will be either innocent or guilty.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.. 

— with files from Global News’ Mercedes Stephenson

