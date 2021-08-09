COVID-19: 28 new cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka since Friday

Send this page to someone via email

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 28 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the local total number of cases up to 12,428, including 255 deaths.

Local public health also reported 20 new cases of a coronavirus variant on Monday, bringing that total to 5,088, including 28 that are active.

Nine of the new cases are in Barrie, while five are in Bradford, three are in Essa, three are in Springwater, two are in New Tecumseth and two are in Wasaga Beach.

The rest are in Innisfil, Orillia, Midland and Penetanguishene.

Five of the new cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while three are community-acquired, one is outbreak-related and one is travel-related.

The rest of the new cases are all still under investigation.

Meanwhile, 69.7 per cent of the region’s population has received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 60.4 per cent has received both necessary doses.

Of the region’s total 12,428 COVID-19 cases, 97.5 per cent — or 12,118 — have recovered, while one person is currently in hospital.

On Monday, Ontario reported 325 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the provincial total up to 552,804, including 9,407 deaths.

