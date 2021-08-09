SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

COVID-19: 28 new cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka since Friday

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted August 9, 2021 4:23 pm
Click to play video: 'Push for vaccinations continues in Ontario as experts warn 4th wave is here' Push for vaccinations continues in Ontario as experts warn 4th wave is here
WATCH: No new COVID-related deaths were reported in Ontario on Monday but infectious diseases specialist Dr. Isaac Bogoch says the fourth wave has begun. Marianne Dimain reports.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 28 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the local total number of cases up to 12,428, including 255 deaths.

Local public health also reported 20 new cases of a coronavirus variant on Monday, bringing that total to 5,088, including 28 that are active.

Read more: Ontario business groups call for COVID-19 vaccine certificate system to avoid lockdown

Nine of the new cases are in Barrie, while five are in Bradford, three are in Essa, three are in Springwater, two are in New Tecumseth and two are in Wasaga Beach.

The rest are in Innisfil, Orillia, Midland and Penetanguishene.

Five of the new cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while three are community-acquired, one is outbreak-related and one is travel-related.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The rest of the new cases are all still under investigation.

Read more: COVID-19 vaccine passport system largely supported by Canadian business community

Meanwhile, 69.7 per cent of the region’s population has received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 60.4 per cent has received both necessary doses.

Of the region’s total 12,428 COVID-19 cases, 97.5 per cent — or 12,118 — have recovered, while one person is currently in hospital.

On Monday, Ontario reported 325 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the provincial total up to 552,804, including 9,407 deaths.

Click to play video: 'Ontario issues new COVID-19 child care guidance' Ontario issues new COVID-19 child care guidance
Ontario issues new COVID-19 child care guidance
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagcoronavirus update tagcovid-19 canada tagCanada Coronavirus tagCOVID tagCoronavirus Cases tagCoronavirus In Canada tagSimcoe Muskoka District Health Unit tagMuskoka covid tagSimcoe County covid tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers