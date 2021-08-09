SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Ontario business groups call for COVID-19 vaccine certificate system to avoid lockdown

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 9, 2021 2:20 pm
Click to play video: 'Push for vaccinations continues in Ontario as experts warn 4th wave is here' Push for vaccinations continues in Ontario as experts warn 4th wave is here
WATCH ABOVE: No new COVID-related deaths were reported in Ontario on Monday but infectious diseases specialist Dr. Isaac Bogoch says the fourth wave has begun. Marianne Dimain reports.

TORONTO — COVID-19 cases appear to be on the rise again in Ontario, and business groups are calling for a vaccine certificate system as a means to avoid another lockdown.

Ontario has reported rising positivity rates and more than 300 new COVID-19 cases for the past four days, with more than 400 on Sunday – levels not seen since mid-June.

Premier Doug Ford has rebuffed calls from medical, political and business groups to implement a vaccine certificate system for non-essential activities, saying he doesn’t want a “split society.”

But while saying he “can’t stand lockdowns,” he also has not ruled out having to enact another one.

Read more: COVID-19 vaccine passport system largely supported by Canadian business community

Rocco Rossi, president and CEO of the Ontario Chamber of Commerce, says a vaccine certificate system would be a way to avoid another lockdown and accelerate an economic reopening.

Story continues below advertisement

Ryan Mallough, with the Canadian Federation of Independent Business, says his group would support a vaccine certificate system if it’s the difference between that and going back into a lockdown, but the government would need to be very clear on what responsibilities are for employers and employees.

Trending Stories

Either way, Ontario businesses need to see the plan of what happens in the face of rising cases, and what the thresholds will be, Mallough said. Previously, rising cases has meant lockdowns, but he wonders what it means now that the province has relatively good vaccine coverage.

“Everyone is watching those numbers like a hawk,” he said. “We’ve been conditioned to do that over the last 17 months but what does the numbers going up mean now?”

Read more: Ontario reports 325 COVID-19 cases, 0 deaths

A spokeswoman for Health Minister Christine Elliott noted that Ontarians can download their vaccination receipt “should proof of vaccination be required in a certain setting.”

Ontario reported 325 new COVID-19 cases on Monday. Those were based on more than 15,800tests. Ninety cases were in Toronto, 47 in Peel Region, and 29 in York Region.

There were 113 patients in intensive care with COVID-related critical illness and 70 people on ventilators.

Story continues below advertisement

The province administered 29,949 COVID-19 vaccine doses since the last update for a total of 19.9 million shots.

Public Health Ontario says that from the end of June to the end of last month, unvaccinated people were eight times more likely to become infected with COVID-19 than fully vaccinated people.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagcoronavirus update tagcovid-19 canada tagCanada Coronavirus tagCOVID tagOntario tagOntario Coronavirus tagOntario COVID-19 tagOntario COVID tagvaccine certificate tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers