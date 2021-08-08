White Rock Lake Wildfire: City of Armstrong temporarily rescinds evacuation alert

Send this page to someone via email

The Evacuation Alert issued for the City of Armstrong has now been rescinded.

The alert was put in place due to the White Rock Lake wildfire on August 6.

“The city continues to closely monitor the White Rock Lake Wildfire, in conjunction with the Armstrong – Spallumcheen Fire Department, Emergency Management BC, BC Wildfire and neighbouring communities and will advise residents of any changes on the City’s website,” states a press release from the City of Armstrong.

Read more: Rain offers temporary relief from heat and smoke in the Okanagan

The alert has been rescinded on advice from BC Wildfire due to the cooler weather and precipitation on Saturday, Aug. 7 and Sunday, Aug. 8.

“The City of Armstrong encourages residents to remain vigilant, stay connected, and to keep their items packed in the event that the situation evolves. The wildfire threat in the area and in the Province of BC is still imminent,” states a press release from the City of Armstrong.

Story continues below advertisement

The White Rock Lake wildfire is currently estimated to be 55,000 hectares in size and is classified as out of control by BC Wildfire Service.