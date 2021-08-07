Search and rescue comes to aid of abandoned dog during White Rock Lake wildfire evacuation order

Send this page to someone via email

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue came to the aid of a dog that was coldly thrown from a vehicle during wildfire evacuation orders on Friday night.

According to the search and rescue organization, members were helping area officials notify residents along Westside Road of the evacuation order that had been issued around 8:40 p.m., because of the nearby White Rock Lake wildfire.

COSAR says a team went to one home in La Casa and informed the homeowner, but there were language barriers, resulting in a long conversation, with a translator then being called.

“As the team continued through the neighbourhood, they noticed the man leaving in his vehicle, only to stop 100 yards up the road and throw an older dog from his vehicle before continuing out of the resort and south down Westside Road,” COSAR said in a press release.

“The team managed to wrangle the dog and bring her back to command base, where she was given food and water and the nickname ‘Smokey.’”

COSAR says Smokey was taken to a member’s house on Friday night, with plans to see Dr. Moshe Oz, a well-known area veterinarian.

“Dr. Oz has been great during the evacuations. He’s always willing to go above and beyond to help people out,” said COSAR search manager Duane Tresnich.

The dog is described as an older female mixed breed, with no collar or tattoo.

“It’s my understanding that after Dr. Oz checks Smokey over, a suitable home will be found,” said Tresnich.

“I know these are incredibly stressful times, but what happened is unacceptable.”

