BC Wildfire
August 7 2021 9:19pm
02:29

Evacuees describing fleeing the flames of the White Rock Lake Wildfire

People describing fleeing the flames as nearly one thousand properties near the Okanagan’s Westside Road were suddenly evacuated Friday night. Jules Knox reports.

