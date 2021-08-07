BC Wildfire August 7 2021 9:19pm 02:29 Evacuees describing fleeing the flames of the White Rock Lake Wildfire People describing fleeing the flames as nearly one thousand properties near the Okanagan’s Westside Road were suddenly evacuated Friday night. Jules Knox reports. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8095534/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8095534/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?