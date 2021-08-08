Menu

News

Rain offers ‘slight reprieve’ in White Rock Lake wildfire fight

By Sydney Morton Global News
Posted August 8, 2021 2:04 pm
A photo taken by Spencer Lindskoog in Coldstream klooking over Vernon. View image in full screen
A photo taken by Spencer Lindskoog in Coldstream klooking over Vernon. Courtesy Spencer Lindskoog

The White Rock Lake wildfire 34 kilometres northwest of Vernon is now estimated to be 55,000 hectares in size.

The BC Wildfire Service said Sunday that weather conditions have stalled the wildfire in the Siwash Creek area.

Read more: White Rock Lake wildfire: Vernon expands evacuation alert to include most of city

“Predominant fire growth over the past 48-hours was along the eastern flank, west of Westside Road. This eastern flank is very visible to surrounding communities,” states the BC Wildfire Service website.

In certain areas, the fire is approximately 100-250 metres west of Okanagan Lake.

Read more: Rain offers temporary relief from heat and smoke in the Okanagan

Low temperatures, rain showers and southwest winds that will gust between 25 to 40 kilometres an hour have provided a ‘slight reprieve’ throughout the weekend.

“However, where sustained winds align with terrain features high spread rates and active fire behaviour is still expected,” states the BC Wildfire Service website.

