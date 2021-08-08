Rain offers ‘slight reprieve’ in White Rock Lake wildfire fight

Send this page to someone via email

The White Rock Lake wildfire 34 kilometres northwest of Vernon is now estimated to be 55,000 hectares in size.

The BC Wildfire Service said Sunday that weather conditions have stalled the wildfire in the Siwash Creek area.

“Predominant fire growth over the past 48-hours was along the eastern flank, west of Westside Road. This eastern flank is very visible to surrounding communities,” states the BC Wildfire Service website.

In certain areas, the fire is approximately 100-250 metres west of Okanagan Lake.

Low temperatures, rain showers and southwest winds that will gust between 25 to 40 kilometres an hour have provided a ‘slight reprieve’ throughout the weekend.

“However, where sustained winds align with terrain features high spread rates and active fire behaviour is still expected,” states the BC Wildfire Service website.