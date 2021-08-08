SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Live Updates

Live Blog: 2020 Tokyo Olympics wrap up with closing ceremony

By Saba Aziz Global News
Posted August 8, 2021 6:59 am
Click to play video: 'Damian Warner chosen as Canada’s flag-bearer for Tokyo Olympics closing ceremony' Damian Warner chosen as Canada’s flag-bearer for Tokyo Olympics closing ceremony
WATCH : Damian Warner chosen as Canada’s flag-bearer for Tokyo Olympics closing ceremony

Staged against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic and under unprecedented restrictions, the 2020 Tokyo Olympics are officially coming to an end Sunday.

Just like the opening on July 23, this year’s closing ceremony features international athletes parading around a near-empty stadium after it was announced fans would not be allowed to attend because of rising COVID-19 cases in Japan.

Read more: Olympics medal count: Here’s who won the most medals during the Tokyo Games

Over the course of the fortnight, Team Canada racked up 24 medals — its highest tally at a non-boycotted Summer Games.

With three medals to her name in Tokyo — adding to the four she won at the 2016 Rio Games — swimmer Penny Oleksiak emerged as the country’s most decorated Olympian.

Story continues below advertisement

Ontario sprinter Andre De Grasse bagged gold in the men’s 200-metre race as well as defended his third-place bronze finish in the men’s 100-metre dash.

Trending Stories

Once again, the United States topped the overall medal tally with 39 gold medals and the most podium finishes — 113 — followed by China and host Japan. Canada ranked 11th overall — improving from its 20th place finish at the last Olympics.

Click to play video: '‘I want to keep making history’: Penny Oleksiak on being Canada’s most-decorated Olympian' ‘I want to keep making history’: Penny Oleksiak on being Canada’s most-decorated Olympian
‘I want to keep making history’: Penny Oleksiak on being Canada’s most-decorated Olympian

Decathlon champion Damian Warner was chosen on Saturday evening as the flag bearer for Team Canada at the closing ceremony.

Canada had sent 370 athletes to the Olympics, the nation’s largest delegation since 1984.

Read more: First fan-less Olympics: What is the impact on athletes?

Story continues below advertisement

The next edition of the Summer Games will be in Paris, France. At the closing ceremony on Sunday, Tokyo’s governor, Yuriko Koike, will hand over the Olympic flag to the IOC President Thomas Bach, who will pass it on to Anne Hidalgo, the mayor of Paris.

Here are all the live updates from Tokyo:

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Olympics tagTeam Canada tagTokyo Olympics tag2020 Tokyo Olympics tag2021 Tokyo Olympics tagCanada At Olympics tagOlympics closing ceremony tagCanada medals at Olympics taglive blog Olympics closing ceremony taglive Olympics closing ceremony tagTokyo Olympics closing ceremony live tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers