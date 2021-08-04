SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Andre De Grasse wins Olympic gold in 200-metre race

By Leslie Young Global News
Posted August 4, 2021 8:58 am
Canada's Andre de Grasse celebrates gold in the Men's 200m Final at the Olympic Stadium on the twelfth day of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Japan. View image in full screen
Canada's Andre de Grasse celebrates gold in the Men's 200m Final at the Olympic Stadium on the twelfth day of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Japan. Martin Rickett/PA Images via Getty Images

Canada’s Andre De Grasse has taken home the gold in the men’s 200-metre race at the Tokyo Olympics.

The 26-year-old from Markham, Ont., won with a time of 19.62 seconds, breaking the Canadian record he had set just a day before in the semifinal. Kenneth Bednarek of the U.S. came in second with a time of 19.68, and another American, Noah Lyles, took bronze with a time of 19.74 seconds.

This is De Grasse’s second medal this Olympics: he also won bronze in the 100-metre.

Read more: Andre De Grasse captures Olympic bronze for Canada in men’s 100m dash

Another Canadian, Aaron Brown, came in sixth place with a time of 20.20.

This is the first time Canada has had two men in the 200-metre finals since 1928. De Grasse won silver in this event at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

De Grasse’s victory comes 25 years plus a week after Donovan Bailey raced to 100-metre gold at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics.

-with files from the Canadian Press

