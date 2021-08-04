Andre De Grasse wins Olympic gold in 200-metre race

Send this page to someone via email

Canada’s Andre De Grasse has taken home the gold in the men’s 200-metre race at the Tokyo Olympics.

The 26-year-old from Markham, Ont., won with a time of 19.62 seconds, breaking the Canadian record he had set just a day before in the semifinal. Kenneth Bednarek of the U.S. came in second with a time of 19.68, and another American, Noah Lyles, took bronze with a time of 19.74 seconds.

This is De Grasse’s second medal this Olympics: he also won bronze in the 100-metre.

Another Canadian, Aaron Brown, came in sixth place with a time of 20.20.

This is the first time Canada has had two men in the 200-metre finals since 1928. De Grasse won silver in this event at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

De Grasse’s victory comes 25 years plus a week after Donovan Bailey raced to 100-metre gold at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics.

-with files from the Canadian Press