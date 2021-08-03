Andre De Grasse sets Canadian record in 200-metre semifinal

Send this page to someone via email

Canada’s Andre De Grasse has set a new Canadian record in the 200-metre, running in the semifinals at the Tokyo Olympics.

De Grasse ran the race with a time of 19.73 seconds, to finish in first in his semifinal. He sped up towards the end of the race, pulling ahead and looking across the track at Kenneth Bednarek of the U.S., who finished second with a time of 19.83.

Another Canadian, Aaron Brown, won another semifinal in a photo finish with a time of 19.99 seconds, alongside two Americans.

The men’s 200-metre final is Friday.

The previous Canadian record in the 200-metre was also set by De Grasse, 19.80 seconds, set at the Rio Olympics.

De Grasse won bronze in the 100-metre at the Tokyo Olympics.