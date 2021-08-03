SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Andre De Grasse sets Canadian record in 200-metre semifinal

By Leslie Young Global News
Posted August 3, 2021 8:27 am
Andre de Grasse of Canada competes during the men's 200m heats at Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, in Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 3, 2021. View image in full screen
Andre de Grasse of Canada competes during the men's 200m heats at Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, in Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 3, 2021. Li Ming/Xinhua via Getty Images

Canada’s Andre De Grasse has set a new Canadian record in the 200-metre, running in the semifinals at the Tokyo Olympics.

De Grasse ran the race with a time of 19.73 seconds, to finish in first in his semifinal. He sped up towards the end of the race, pulling ahead and looking across the track at Kenneth Bednarek of the U.S., who finished second with a time of 19.83.

Another Canadian, Aaron Brown, won another semifinal in a photo finish with a time of 19.99 seconds, alongside two Americans.

The men’s 200-metre final is Friday.

Andre De Grasse captures Olympic bronze for Canada in men's 100m dash

The previous Canadian record in the 200-metre was also set by De Grasse, 19.80 seconds, set at the Rio Olympics.

De Grasse won bronze in the 100-metre at the Tokyo Olympics.

