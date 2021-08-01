SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Andre De Grasse captures Olympic bronze for Canada in men’s 100m dash

By Saba Aziz Global News
Posted August 1, 2021 8:57 am
Andre De Grasse of Canada reacts after winning the bronze medal in the Men's 100m final during the summer Tokyo Olympics in Tokyo, Japan on Sunday, August 1, 2021. View image in full screen
Andre De Grasse of Canada reacts after winning the bronze medal in the Men's 100m final during the summer Tokyo Olympics in Tokyo, Japan on Sunday, August 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Canadian sprinter Andre De Grasse has captured the bronze medal in the men’s 100-metres event, becoming the first Canadian male athlete to reach the podium at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

De Grasse, who also won bronze at 2016 Rio Olympics, finished third in the final Sunday, clocking a time of 9.89 seconds behind Italian gold-medallist Lamont Marcell Jacobs and American Fred Kerley who took silver.

Read more: Olympics medal count: Here’s who won the most medals during the Tokyo Games

The 26-year-old Ontarian had come into the final with a season best time of 9.91 seconds in the heats on Saturday.

Two hours before the final showdown, De Grasse ran 9.98 to finish second in his semi-final and seventh overall.

Bronze medalist Andre De Grasse of Team Canada, gold medalist Lamont Marcell Jacobs of Team Italy and silver medalist Fred Kerley of Team United States pose on the track following the Men’s 100m Final View image in full screen
Bronze medalist Andre De Grasse of Team Canada, gold medalist Lamont Marcell Jacobs of Team Italy and silver medalist Fred Kerley of Team United States pose on the track following the Men’s 100m Final. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Before De Grasse’s podium finish, all of Canada’s 13 medals at this year’s Games had been won by women athletes.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

De Grasse will have a day off before he’s back on the track for the 200-metres heats and semi-final on Tuesday. He captured silver in the 200-metres event at both the 2016 Olympics and 2019 world championships.

Lamont Marcell Jacobs of Team Italy crosses the finish line ahead of Fred Kerley of Team United States in the Men’s 100m Final View image in full screen
Lamont Marcell Jacobs of Team Italy crosses the finish line ahead of Fred Kerley of Team United States in the Men’s 100m Final. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

— with files from the Canadian Press 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Olympics tagTokyo Olympics tag2020 Olympics tagAndre De Grasse tag2021 Olympics tag2020 Olympic Games tagOlympic medals tagCanada Olympic Medals tagOlympic results tagCanada at the Olympics tagCanada 100m men tagCanada 100m sprint tagmen 100m olympics tagTeam Canada at Olympics tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers