Andre De Grasse captures Olympic bronze for Canada in men’s 100m dash

Canadian sprinter Andre De Grasse has captured the bronze medal in the men’s 100-metres event, becoming the first Canadian male athlete to reach the podium at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

De Grasse, who also won bronze at 2016 Rio Olympics, finished third in the final Sunday, clocking a time of 9.89 seconds behind Italian gold-medallist Lamont Marcell Jacobs and American Fred Kerley who took silver.

The 26-year-old Ontarian had come into the final with a season best time of 9.91 seconds in the heats on Saturday.

Two hours before the final showdown, De Grasse ran 9.98 to finish second in his semi-final and seventh overall.

View image in full screen Bronze medalist Andre De Grasse of Team Canada, gold medalist Lamont Marcell Jacobs of Team Italy and silver medalist Fred Kerley of Team United States pose on the track following the Men’s 100m Final. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Before De Grasse’s podium finish, all of Canada’s 13 medals at this year’s Games had been won by women athletes.

De Grasse will have a day off before he’s back on the track for the 200-metres heats and semi-final on Tuesday. He captured silver in the 200-metres event at both the 2016 Olympics and 2019 world championships.

View image in full screen Lamont Marcell Jacobs of Team Italy crosses the finish line ahead of Fred Kerley of Team United States in the Men’s 100m Final. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

— with files from the Canadian Press