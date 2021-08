Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Two underage teen girls were sexually assaulted by two men at a Calgary house party on Tuesday, according to police.

Officers responded to the 0 to 100 block of Castledale Way N.E. after 9 p.m.

Read more: Cyclist charged with sexual assault of women in downtown Calgary

Police told Global News on Wednesday the suspects were taken into custody.

The investigation is underway, and it is too early to determine charges, police said.

Advertisement