Cyclist charged with sexual assault of women in downtown Calgary

Calgary police have charged a man with sexual assault after two incidents in the downtown core and are asking any other potential victims to come forward.

Both cases happened on Monday in the area of 5 Avenue and 9 Street Southwest.

The victims told police a man on a bike approached them and touched them sexually without their consent.

Officers arrested 31-year-old Richard Catholique and charged him with two counts of sexual assault, but believe there may have been other sexual assaults that have gone unreported.

“Sexual touching without consent is sexual assault,” a news release said. “It has a lasting impact on victims and can leave them feeling unsafe and vulnerable in public for many years after the incident. All women should be able to feel safe to live and work in our city and behaviour that impacts this sense of safety will not be tolerated.”

Catholique is described as six foot one inches tall and 132 pounds with a medium or slim build, brown hair and brown eyes.

Police believe he was riding a black and white CCM bike with a medium frame and blue brake cables.

Anyone with information on the assaults can call the Calgary Police Service non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.