Wasaga Beach business owner charged in connection with sexual assault

A business owner in Wasaga Beach, Ont., has been charged in connection with a sexual assault, Huronia West OPP say.

According to police, the sexual assault occurred at the business and the victim is a client.

Police say Ling-Fei “Jimmy” Deng, 57, from Wasaga Beach, was charged with sexual assault.

He was released and will appear in Collingwood court in September.

Any other victims or those with more information can contact police at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

