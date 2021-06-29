Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Brampton resident charged following sexual assault in New Tecumseth, Ont.

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted June 29, 2021 1:31 pm
According to police, the victim and the accused worked at the business together. View image in full screen
According to police, the victim and the accused worked at the business together. OPP

A 57-year-old Brampton resident has been charged following a sexual assault at a business in New Tecumseth, Ont.

According to police, the victim and the accused worked at the business together.

Read more: Man charged with child pornography offences after search of Wasaga Beach home

Thinh Vu, 57, from Brampton, has subsequently been charged with sexual assault and sexual exploitation.

Trending Stories

The accused was released and will appear in Bradford court in July.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagBrampton tagNottawasaga OPP tagNew Tecumseth tagBrampton sexual assault tagBradford court tagNew Tecumseth sexual assault tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers