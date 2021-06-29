Brampton resident charged following sexual assault in New Tecumseth, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

A 57-year-old Brampton resident has been charged following a sexual assault at a business in New Tecumseth, Ont.

According to police, the victim and the accused worked at the business together.

Thinh Vu, 57, from Brampton, has subsequently been charged with sexual assault and sexual exploitation.

The accused was released and will appear in Bradford court in July.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

