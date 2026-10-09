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Crime

Woman arrested in connection with killing of 73-year-old in Winnipeg: police

By Tavi Dhillon Global News
Posted October 9, 2026 2:39 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Death of 73-year-old woman being investigated as homicide: Winnipeg police'
Death of 73-year-old woman being investigated as homicide: Winnipeg police
RELATED: Death of 73-year-old woman being investigated as homicide: Winnipeg police – Jun 23, 2026
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A woman has been arrested in connection with the alleged homicide of a 73-year-old in Winnipeg, police said.

Lexi Diane Smart, 73, was found dead by police on the night of June 8 at a home in the 1-99 block of Primrose Crescent, according to the Winnipeg Police Service (WPS). After finding the woman, the homicide unit assumed the investigation.

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As a result of that probe, a 39-year-old woman was arrested Wednesday, according to a WPS news release.

She is facing a second-degree murder charge and was detained in custody.

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