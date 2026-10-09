Woman arrested in connection with killing of 73-year-old in Winnipeg: police

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A woman has been arrested in connection with the alleged homicide of a 73-year-old in Winnipeg, police said.

Lexi Diane Smart, 73, was found dead by police on the night of June 8 at a home in the 1-99 block of Primrose Crescent, according to the Winnipeg Police Service (WPS). After finding the woman, the homicide unit assumed the investigation.

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As a result of that probe, a 39-year-old woman was arrested Wednesday, according to a WPS news release.

She is facing a second-degree murder charge and was detained in custody.