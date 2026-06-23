Death of 73-year-old woman being investigated as homicide: Winnipeg police

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Winnipeg police are investigating the death of a 73-year-old woman as a homicide.

Police say officers responded to a residence in the 1-99 block of Primrose Crescent around 8 p.m. on June 8 to assist in a missing person investigation.

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Officers found a woman dead inside the residence.

Police identified the woman and handed the investigation over to the homicide unit.

The investigation is ongoing.