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Crime

Death of 73-year-old woman being investigated as homicide: Winnipeg police

By Rachel Morgan Global News
Posted June 23, 2026 9:33 am
1 min read
Winnipeg police badge View image in full screen
A Winnipeg Police Service shoulder patch is seen in Winnipeg, Sept. 2, 2021. David Lipnowski/The Canadian Press
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Winnipeg police are investigating the death of a 73-year-old woman as a homicide.

Police say officers responded to a residence in the 1-99 block of Primrose Crescent around 8 p.m. on June 8 to assist in a missing person investigation.

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Officers found a woman dead inside the residence.

Police identified the woman and handed the investigation over to the homicide unit.

The investigation is ongoing.

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