Death of 73-year-old woman being investigated as homicide: Winnipeg police

Winnipeg police are investigating the death of a 73-year-old woman as a homicide.
Police say officers responded to a residence in the 1-99 block of Primrose Crescent around 8 p.m. on June 8 to assist in a missing person investigation.
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Officers found a woman dead inside the residence.
Police identified the woman and handed the investigation over to the homicide unit.
The investigation is ongoing.
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