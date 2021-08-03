Alberta confirms 743 new cases of COVID-19 over 4 days, no additional deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Since Friday, Alberta has confirmed another 743 cases of COVID-19, the province reported on Tuesday.

There were 240 cases reported Friday, 230 cases reported on Saturday, 147 cases were reported on Sunday and 126 cases were reported on Monday.

There are now 2,176 active cases across the province, with the majority in the Calgary zone.

That zone had 1,234 active cases on Tuesday. There were 402 active cases of COVID-19 reported in the Edmonton zone, 133 active cases were in the Central zone, the South zone had 210 cases and the North zone reported 189 active cases.

There were eight cases across the province not affiliated to a specific zone.

There were 71 additional variant cases identified on Monday. There are 978 active variant cases across the province.

No additional COVID-19 deaths were reported over the past four days. Alberta’s novel coronavirus death toll remains at 2,328 people.

As of Tuesday’s update, there were 90 people in hospital with COVID-19, with 23 of those people receiving care in the ICU.

The positivity rate on Tuesday was 2.81 per cent. There were 21,599 COVID-19 tests performed over the last four days.

As of Tuesday’s update, 76 per cent of eligible Albertans had received one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while 65.8 per cent were fully vaccinated.

Alberta has administered 5,331,823 doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

Since the pandemic began in March 2020, 235,038 Alberta have contracted COVID-19, while 230,534 Albertans have recovered.