Long-awaited report into Alberta COVID-19 response to be released this week: Shandro

A long-awaited third-party report into Alberta’s handling of the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic will be released “later this week,” Tyler Shandro tweeted Tuesday morning.

Alberta’s health minister made the comments after media reports that the report wouldn’t be released.

“The media response to the reporter said the interim report only reflected the pandemic response to the first wave,” Shandro tweeted.

“The report would be considered for release together with future reviews of the entire pandemic response.

"Given the interest in the report, the full report will be posted earlier than planned in the interest of full transparency."

Earlier Tuesday, Opposition leader Rachel Notley called on the government in question period to release the report.

“To the premier: where is it?” she asked.

The $475,000 review was awarded to KPMG last August. The government had originally said it hoped the report would be released in late 2020.

Late last year, that timeline was changed to sometime in early 2021.

In March, Shandro said it was his understanding the authors of the report had completed the first draft.

According to a news release when the review was announced, the province said it would “enhance Alberta’s capacity to respond to a potential second wave of COVID-19 and any future pandemics,” and added that a “strong, coordinated response can help save lives, prevent wide-scale spread of disease and help jobs and the economy bounce back more quickly.”

–With a file from Adam MacVicar, Global News