Impaired driving charges laid after fatal pedestrian crash in Lethbridge

The Lethbridge Police Service charged a person with impaired driving causing death after a fatal pedestrian crash on Monday.

On Aug. 2 at around 10:15 a.m., police responded after a southbound truck struck a female pedestrian in the 1200 block of Mayor Magrath Drive S.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital where she later died of her injuries, LPS said in a news release on Tuesday. Police did not provide her age.

Shannon Good Striker, of Lethbridge, was charged with impaired driving causing death, impaired driving causing death with a blood alcohol level over 0.08 and dangerous driving causing death.

Good Striker is scheduled for court on Aug. 24.

