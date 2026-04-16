Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


1 comment

  1. COME GET a BEATING
    April 16, 2026 at 7:16 pm

    YEAH, AND SO WHAT ??? WHAT’S the BIG DEAL ?

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Ironworkers Bridge now most congested in Metro Vancouver

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted April 16, 2026 6:30 pm
1 min read
Crews on scene of a pothole repair on the Ironworkers Memorial Bridge in this file photo. View image in full screen
Crews on scene of a pothole repair on the Ironworkers Memorial Bridge in this file photo. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Ironworkers Memorial Bridge is on track to become the busiest crossing in Metro Vancouver, according to a report presented to the District of North Vancouver council.

Analysis of 2025 traffic data from the Ministry of Transportation & Transit and from TransLink shows that volumes on the Ironworkers Bridge have increased since 2019, while several other major regional crossings have seen stable or declining traffic.

Approximately 130,700 vehicles per day cross the Ironworkers, according to the report, with about 21,800 vehicles per day per lane last year, which is beyond capacity.

More vehicles cross the Port Mann Bridge per day, but as the report states, that bridge is 10 lanes and the Ironworkers Bridge is only six.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Congestion frequently spills onto local streets, which were not intended, nor designed to accommodate spillover regional traffic and the report states that those roads often can’t be expanded due to topography, creeks and private property.

Story continues below advertisement

Collisions and congestion on the bridge can trigger widespread gridlock across the North Shore, slowing down transit and emergency response vehicles.

“Despite existing unmet demand and anticipated growth driven by provincially mandated housing and employment targets, the Province has no committed upgrades to Highway 1 serving the North Shore,” the report states.

“Continued advocacy for replacement of the (Ironworkers Bridge) IWMB and upgrades to the Highway 1 corridor remains critical.”

Click to play video: 'Ironworkers Bridge traffic proposal pushback'
Ironworkers Bridge traffic proposal pushback

The report states that these high numbers reinforce the importance of continued advocacy for corridor capacity, reliability, and long-term investment improvements for North Vancouver.

Between 2019 and 2025, the Ironworkers surpassed the George Massey Tunnel as the most congested crossing.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices