Lethbridge man dies in head-on collision Friday morning

A 20-year-old man was killed in a collision northwest of Lethbridge Friday morning.

Coaldale RCMP said officers were called to a head-on collision involving a Dodge Dakota truck and a semi truck on Highway 23, south of the Nobleford traffic circle around 4 a.m.

RCMP said the Dodge was travelling south and the semi was travelling north when they collided head-on.

The 20-year-old driver and lone occupant of the Dodge died at the scene, according to police. The victim’s identity will not been released but police said he was a resident of Lethbridge.

The driver of the semi truck was not injured.

Traffic on Highway 23 near the collision site was diverted for several hours as an RCMP traffic reconstructionist investigated the fatal crash.

RCMP said the cause of the collision is still being investigated but the early part of the investigation indicates charges will not be laid.

