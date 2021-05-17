Menu

Traffic

2 people killed in northern Alberta collision

By Slav Kornik Global News
Posted May 17, 2021 8:05 pm
A photo of an RCMP vehicle. View image in full screen
A photo of an RCMP vehicle. Global News/File

A single-vehicle collision claimed the lives of two people in northeastern Alberta early Sunday morning.

RCMP said officers were called to the scene of the collision on Northwest 4 Road on Saddle Lake Cree Nation around 5:30 a.m.

READ MORE: One man dead in southern Alberta collision between semis

Officers performed first aid on the two people inside the vehicle until paramedics arrived, RCMP said. However, the 42-year-old man and the 29-year-old woman who were inside the vehicle at the time of the crash died at the scene, according to police.

The identities of the victims have not been released, but police said the man was from Whitefish Lake First Nations while the woman was from Saddle Lake.

READ MORE: 1 person killed, 1 seriously injured in central Alberta highway collision

Saddle Lake RCMP and a collision reconstructionist are investigating the cause of the fatal collision.

Saddle Lake is about 160 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.

