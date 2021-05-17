2 people killed in northern Alberta collision

Send this page to someone via email

A single-vehicle collision claimed the lives of two people in northeastern Alberta early Sunday morning.

RCMP said officers were called to the scene of the collision on Northwest 4 Road on Saddle Lake Cree Nation around 5:30 a.m.

Officers performed first aid on the two people inside the vehicle until paramedics arrived, RCMP said. However, the 42-year-old man and the 29-year-old woman who were inside the vehicle at the time of the crash died at the scene, according to police.

The identities of the victims have not been released, but police said the man was from Whitefish Lake First Nations while the woman was from Saddle Lake.

Saddle Lake RCMP and a collision reconstructionist are investigating the cause of the fatal collision.

Saddle Lake is about 160 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.

