Traffic

One man dead in southern Alberta collision between semis

By Liam Nixon Global News
Posted May 7, 2021 4:38 pm
One man is dead after two semis collided on Highway 3 west of Coalhurst, Alta., Friday, May 7, 2021. View image in full screen
One man is dead after two semis collided on Highway 3 west of Coalhurst, Alta., Friday, May 7, 2021. Supplied to Global News

A Granum, Alta., man is dead after two semi trucks collided on Highway 3 west of Coalhurst Friday morning.

Coaldale RCMP say both trucks were travelling east on Highway 3 near the Kipp Road intersection when they collided at approximately 9:50 a.m.

One semi hauling lumber caught on fire.

The driver of one of the trucks was pronounced dead at the scene, and RCMP say his next of kin has been notified.

Eastbound traffic on Highway 3 was expected to be diverted for several hours as a RCMP traffic reconstructionist investigated the collision.

