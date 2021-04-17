1 person killed, 1 seriously injured in central Alberta highway collision

Send this page to someone via email

One person was killed and another was sent to hospital in serious condition following a two-vehicle collision in central Alberta Saturday afternoon.

RCMP said an initial investigation indicated a vehicle was heading northbound on Highway 601 when it was struck by a vehicle travelling east on Highway 12, which caused the northbound vehicle to roll.

The 58-year-old driver of the northbound vehicle died at the scene and the driver of the eastbound vehicle was taken to hospital by STARS Air Ambulance in serious but stable condition, RCMP said.

The fatal collision happened at around 12:45 p.m.

The RCMP collision analyst was at the scene assisting with the investigation.

Motorists were asked to avoid the area as police investigated the fatal collision.

