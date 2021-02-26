Grande Prairie man killed in northern Alberta collision

Send this page to someone via email

A 39-year-old man died Friday morning in a collision in northern Alberta.

The RCMP said a preliminary investigation indicates a car was travelling north on Highway 2 at around 5:15 a.m. Friday, when it crossed into the southbound lane and collided with an oncoming semi truck at Township Road 744A.

READ MORE: Man dead after 2-vehicle crash in Grande Prairie County

The driver and lone occupant of the car died at the scene, according to police. Police said the victim was a Grande Prairie, Alta., resident but his identity has not been released.

The driver of the semi sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

Grande Prairie RCMP and an RCMP collision analyst are investigating the fatal crash.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: 2 Edmontonians killed in northern Alberta collision

The intersection of Highway 2 and Township Road 744A is located about 31 kilometres north of Grande Prairie.

1:55 Emergency crews respond to 16-vehicle crash near Grande Prairie Emergency crews respond to 16-vehicle crash near Grande Prairie – Nov 6, 2019