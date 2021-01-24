Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Traffic

Woman killed in central Alberta collision

By Slav Kornik Global News
Posted January 24, 2021 12:13 pm
File photo of an RCMP vehicle.
File photo of an RCMP vehicle. Global News

A woman in her 20s was killed Saturday afternoon after a two-vehicle collision in central Alberta.

Blackfalds RCMP said a preliminary investigation indicates a southbound pickup truck collided with an eastbound car on Highway 815 at the intersection of Township Road 412 at around 5 p.m.

READ MORE: Ontario man killed in central Alberta collision

The woman — who was driving the eastbound car — died at the scene, according to RCMP. Police said her identity will not be revealed.

The driver and passenger of the pickup truck suffered minor injuries, police said.

READ MORE: Calgary man killed in collision near Sylvan Lake

Blackfalds RCMP and an RCMP collision analyst were investigating the fatal crash.

Advertisement
Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Alberta fatal collisionBlackfalds RCMPAlberta FatalCentral Alberta fatal collisioncentral Alberta fatalHighway 815 fatal collision
Flyers
More weekly flyers