Woman killed in central Alberta collision

A woman in her 20s was killed Saturday afternoon after a two-vehicle collision in central Alberta.
Blackfalds RCMP said a preliminary investigation indicates a southbound pickup truck collided with an eastbound car on Highway 815 at the intersection of Township Road 412 at around 5 p.m.
The woman — who was driving the eastbound car — died at the scene, according to RCMP. Police said her identity will not be revealed.
The driver and passenger of the pickup truck suffered minor injuries, police said.
Blackfalds RCMP and an RCMP collision analyst were investigating the fatal crash.
