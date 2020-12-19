Ontario man killed in central Alberta collision: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Police said a man from Ontario died in a collision in central Alberta Friday night.

Rimbey RCMP said officers were called to Highway 20, just south of Township Road 432, shortly before 9 p.m. Friday after receiving a report of a collision.

When officers arrived at the scene, they learned a Ford pick-up truck travelling southbound on Highway 20 had crossed into the northbound lane and collided head-on with a semi truck, according to RCMP.

RCMP said other motorists who came upon the scene performed first aid to those involved in the collision until first responders arrived.

A 26-year-old man from Ottawa, Ont., who was inside the pick-up, died at the scene, RCMP said. A second person inside the pick-up — a 25-year-old man from Whitecourt — was taken to Rimbey Hospital and later flown by STARS Air Ambulance to an Edmonton hospital, where he remains in serious condition, according to police.

RCMP said a 57-year-old man — who was the driver and lone occupant of the semi — was not injured.

Traffic in the area was rerouted as a collision analyst investigated the crash.

Police said the cause of the collision remains under investigation.