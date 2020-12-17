Menu

Traffic

1 dead after Anthony Henday collision Thursday morning

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted December 17, 2020 11:43 am
An Edmonton man is dead after a single-vehicle collision on the Anthony Henday.
An Edmonton man is dead after a single-vehicle collision on the Anthony Henday. Kirby Bourne/630 CHED

A man from Edmonton is dead after a single-vehicle collision early Thursday.

Strathcona County RCMP said the man was travelling south on the Anthony Henday when his vehicle left the road just before Township Road 522 — the same road that turns into Whitemud Drive.

Read more: Driver dies of self-inflicted gunshot after hit-and-run injures Edmonton police officer: ASIRT

Police said the 49-year-old’s vehicle hit a light standard. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Trending Stories

The man’s name will not be released. He was the only occupant of the vehicle.

While RCMP didn’t expect further updates to be released, the cause of the collision remains under investigation.

