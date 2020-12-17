1 dead after Anthony Henday collision Thursday morning

A man from Edmonton is dead after a single-vehicle collision early Thursday.
Strathcona County RCMP said the man was travelling south on the Anthony Henday when his vehicle left the road just before Township Road 522 — the same road that turns into Whitemud Drive.
Police said the 49-year-old’s vehicle hit a light standard. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
The man’s name will not be released. He was the only occupant of the vehicle.
While RCMP didn’t expect further updates to be released, the cause of the collision remains under investigation.
