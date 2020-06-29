Man dead after 2-vehicle crash in Grande Prairie County

Send this page to someone via email

A man was killed in a two-vehicle collision in Grande Praire County on Monday, according to RCMP.

Officers responded to the scene at Highway 43 and 156 Avenue at around 2:30 p.m.

Investigators said a pickup truck heading north on Highway 43 collided with a semi-truck travelling east on 156 Avenue.

Police said the pickup driver, a 50-year-old man from Grande Prairie, had serious injuries and was taken to hospital where he later died. Police won’t release his name.

The man driving the semi-truck was not injured, police said.

RCMP are investigating.

