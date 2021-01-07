Menu

Crime

Fatal southern Alberta collision on Highway 2 claims the life of 1 man

By Quinn Campbell Global News
One man has died following a collision Thursday morning on Highway 2 near Granum, Alta.
One man has died and three others have been sent to hospital after a collision on Highway 2, at the Granum intersection of Highway 519.

Few details were available Thursday afternoon, but EMS said emergency crews were dispatched just before 9:30 Thursday morning.

Police said the collision happened when a tanker truck collided with a pickup truck. Police didn’t provide details about who was travelling in what direction.

Two men and two women were in the pickup truck. Two of the occupants were taken to hospital in Lethbridge via ground ambulance, one was taken to the Claresholm hospital via ground ambulance and the fourth was airlifted by STARS to a Calgary hospital.

Police didn’t specify which person died, but said it was a man in the pickup truck

The driver of the semi was not injured.

No details were released on the specific ages or genders of those involved, or where they are from.

Traffic was detoured while an RCMP collision analyst was on scene.

