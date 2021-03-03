Menu

Beaumont man killed in Sherwood Park collision

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted March 3, 2021 10:36 am
File: RCMP cruiser.
File: RCMP cruiser. Global News

A 32-year-old man was killed in a two-vehicle collision east of Edmonton on Tuesday.

At around 7:05 a.m. Tuesday, Strathcona County RCMP were called to the collision on Highway 21 and Township Road 510 in Sherwood Park.

RCMP believe a semi-tractor was heading south on Highway 21 when it collided with a truck that was heading east on Township Road 510.

Read more: 2 people dead after Highway 21 crash east of Edmonton

The 32-year-old man driving the truck, who police say was from Beaumont, was pronounced dead at the scene. The man’s identity has not been released.

The man driving the semi was taken to hospital with minor injuries, RCMP said in a media release Wednesday morning.

RCMP said no charges will be laid.

