Traffic

1 person dead, another critically hurt in Highway 21 crash east of Edmonton

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted October 14, 2020 9:04 pm
On Oct. 14, 2020, emergency crews responded to a crash on Highway 21 near Township Road 534 at 3:12 p.m.
On Oct. 14, 2020, emergency crews responded to a crash on Highway 21 near Township Road 534 at 3:12 p.m. COURTESY: Arthur C. Green/ River Radio

One person has died and another was critically injured after a gravel truck and a car collided with one another east of Edmonton on Wednesday, according to Alberta Health Services.

AHS said emergency crews responded to a crash on Highway 21 near Township Road 534 at 3:12 p.m. The person who died was pronounced dead at the scene.

Strathcona County RCMP reduced southbound Highway 21 to one lane near the scene and asked drivers to avoid the area as officers investigate what happened.

Teen killed, 4 people seriously injured after SUV crashes in northern Alberta 

AHS did not provide details about the victims or which vehicles they were travelling in, other than to say the person who was injured is a male and was taken to a hospital in Edmonton.

