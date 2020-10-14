Teen killed, 4 people seriously injured after SUV crashes in northern Alberta

Send this page to someone via email

Athabasca RCMP issued a news release Tuesday night that said an investigation into a deadly single-vehicle crash in northern Alberta this weekend is ongoing.

Police said officers were called to Calling Lake Drive in the hamlet of Calling Lake at about 6 p.m. on Sunday night.

When they arrived, the 19-year-old woman who had been driving the SUV that crashed was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three youths and an adult who were also in the vehicle were taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police said the adult and one of the youths were taken to a local hospital while the two other youths were airlifted to hospital in Edmonton.

“Preliminary investigation revealed an SUV was travelling south on Calling Lake Drive when it veered off the road into the ditch,” police said, adding that they do not expect to provide any further updates to the media.

