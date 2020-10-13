Calgary man killed in car crash southwest of Bragg Creek

Cochrane RCMP are investigating a deadly single-vehicle crash that occurred southwest of Bragg Creek late Tuesday afternoon.
In a news release, police said officers were called to the site of the collision on Highway 66 — near Highway 22 — at about 5 p.m.
“Preliminary investigation revealed a car was travelling south on Highway 66 when it left the road and rolled into an embankment with water,” the RCMP said. “A lone occupant was inside.”
Trending Stories
READ MORE: Pillar of Edmonton sports community killed in Sturgeon County crash with his wife
Police said the driver, a 44-year-old man from Calgary, was pronounced dead at the scene.
An investigation into what happened is ongoing.
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments