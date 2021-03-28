Fatal collision in southern Alberta after vehicle flees traffic stop: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Police said one person died Saturday evening in a collision after an attempted traffic stop.

Officers received complaints of an erratic driver around 7 p.m., Nanton RCMP said. When a traffic stop was attempted by police, the vehicle fled at a high rate of speed towards Claresholm, Alta., which is about 80 kilometres northwest of Lethbridge, according to police.

At about 7:45 p.m., Fort MacLeod RCMP found the vehicle in the ditch on Highway 810, about 15 kilometres south of Highway 3. Police said the vehicle had struck a power pole before coming to a stop in the ditch.

The two people in the vehicle had to be extracted by the Fort MacLeod Fire Department and EMS, according to RCMP. Police said the passenger died at the scene, while the driver had serious injuries and was flown to Foothills Hospital in Calgary by STARS Air Ambulance.

As police investigate the fatal collision, they are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact Fort MacLeod RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

