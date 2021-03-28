Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Traffic

Fatal collision in southern Alberta after vehicle flees traffic stop: RCMP

By Slav Kornik Global News
Posted March 28, 2021 12:39 pm
File photo of an RCMP vehicle. View image in full screen
File photo of an RCMP vehicle. Global News

Police said one person died Saturday evening in a collision after an attempted traffic stop.

Officers received complaints of an erratic driver around 7 p.m., Nanton RCMP said.  When a traffic stop was attempted by police, the vehicle fled at a high rate of speed towards Claresholm, Alta., which is about 80 kilometres northwest of Lethbridge, according to police.

READ MORE: Fatal southern Alberta collision on Highway 2 claims the life of 1 man

At about 7:45 p.m., Fort MacLeod RCMP found the vehicle in the ditch on Highway 810, about 15 kilometres south of Highway 3. Police said the vehicle had struck a power pole before coming to a stop in the ditch.

The two people in the vehicle had to be extracted by the Fort MacLeod Fire Department and EMS, according to RCMP. Police said the passenger died at the scene, while the driver had serious injuries and was flown to Foothills Hospital in Calgary by STARS Air Ambulance.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Calgary man killed, 2 people injured in semi-trailer crash near Lethbridge

As police investigate the fatal collision, they are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact Fort MacLeod RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

Click to play video: 'Fatal Calgary collision happened after police tried to do a traffic stop: ASIRT' Fatal Calgary collision happened after police tried to do a traffic stop: ASIRT
Fatal Calgary collision happened after police tried to do a traffic stop: ASIRT – Dec 14, 2020
Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Alberta fatal collisionFort MacLeod RCMPNanton RCMPFort MacLeod AlbertaFort MacLeod fatal collisionHighway 810 fatal collisionSouthern Alberta fatalSouthern Alberta fatal collision

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers