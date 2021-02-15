Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Traffic

2 semis involved in head-on collision in southern Alberta

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted February 15, 2021 3:48 pm
File: RCMP cruiser.
File: RCMP cruiser. The Canadian Press

A portion of a southern Alberta highway has been shut down due to a serious collision.

Just after noon Monday, Taber-Vauxhall RCMP said a head-on collision occurred between two semi tractors on Highway 526 north of Vauxhall, Alta.

Just after 1:30 p.m., police said westbound traffic was being rerouted at Range Road 164, while eastbound traffic was being diverted at Range Road 165.

Trending Stories

Police said the road closure was expected to be in place for several hours while RCMP investigate the collision.

It’s not known if anyone was injured in the crash.

RCMP said more information would be released once it is available.

Vauxhall is located about 85 kilometres northeast of Lethbridge.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Alberta roadsHead On CollisionSerious collisionVauxhallAlberta serious collisionHighway 526Highway 526 collisionVauxhall collisionVauxhall RCMP
Flyers
More weekly flyers