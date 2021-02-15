2 semis involved in head-on collision in southern Alberta

Send this page to someone via email

A portion of a southern Alberta highway has been shut down due to a serious collision.

Just after noon Monday, Taber-Vauxhall RCMP said a head-on collision occurred between two semi tractors on Highway 526 north of Vauxhall, Alta.

Just after 1:30 p.m., police said westbound traffic was being rerouted at Range Road 164, while eastbound traffic was being diverted at Range Road 165.

Police said the road closure was expected to be in place for several hours while RCMP investigate the collision.

It’s not known if anyone was injured in the crash.

RCMP said more information would be released once it is available.

Vauxhall is located about 85 kilometres northeast of Lethbridge.

