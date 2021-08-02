Menu

Crime

18-year-old male shot Sunday night in Montreal

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 2, 2021 8:17 am
18-year-old male shot Sunday night in Montreal - image View image in full screen
THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Mario Beauregard, File

An 18-year-old male is in critical but stable condition after being shot Sunday night in the Montreal borough of Saint-Leonard.

Police received several calls around 8:45 p.m. Sunday night reporting an altercation between a group of people on de Capri Street.

Read more: Gunshots fired at door of family home in Montreal’s St. Michel

The fight continued onto de Ligneris Street, where the victim was shot in the lower body, according to police.

He was transported to hospital in critical condition.

An investigation is currently underway to determine the exact circumstances of the shooting.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
