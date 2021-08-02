18-year-old male shot Sunday night in Montreal

An 18-year-old male is in critical but stable condition after being shot Sunday night in the Montreal borough of Saint-Leonard.
Police received several calls around 8:45 p.m. Sunday night reporting an altercation between a group of people on de Capri Street.
The fight continued onto de Ligneris Street, where the victim was shot in the lower body, according to police.
Trending Stories
He was transported to hospital in critical condition.
An investigation is currently underway to determine the exact circumstances of the shooting.
© 2021 The Canadian Press
Comments