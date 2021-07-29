All Vancouver Island-bound sailings from Tsawwassen sold out for Thursday: BC Ferries

Vancouver Island-bound travellers hoping to get an early start on the B.C. Day long weekend could find themselves out of luck if they don’t already have a reservation.
BC Ferries said Thursday afternoon that it had hit standby capacity for vehicles without bookings, and that it was no longer selling tickets to vehicles at the Tsawwassen terminal for sailings to Swartz Bay and Duke Point.
The notice did not affect people with bookings or walk-on passengers.
Trending Stories
There was still limited standby vehicle capacity for Nanaimo-bound passengers from the Horseshoe Bay terminal, BC Ferries said.
BC Ferries gives customers some new ways to pay fares
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments