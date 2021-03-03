BC Ferries introdcues two new fare options on major routes

Send this page to someone via email

BC Ferries is offering two new fare options for passengers on three major routes between Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland.

Customers will be able to purchase new “saver” and “prepaid” fares in addition to buying fares by reservation or at the terminal.

The saver fare will be available on less busy sailings and will cost between $49 and $73.70 and is designed for travellers who have the flexibility to travel during less busy times and can book in advance.

The prepaid fare allows customers to pay for their reservation and travel in full in advance, reducing check-in time at the terminal. Customers also save $7 on the reservation fee if they book more than seven days in advance.

The new fare options will be available on ferries travelling from Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay, Tsawwassen to Duke Point, and Horseshoe Bay to Departure Bay.

BC Ferries hopes the options will reduce sailing waits for popular sailings and will make the ferry system more efficient.

“Our routes between Metro Vancouver and Vancouver Island account for about 60 per cent of overall ferry traffic, so we are introducing our new fare choices on these routes first,” BC Ferries president and CEO Mark Collins said in a statement.

“When the province lifts essential travel orders, these fare options will provide our customers more value, flexibility and certainty. They will also help spread traffic across the day, reducing sailing waits at popular times.”