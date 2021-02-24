Menu

Health

‘Abusive’ B.C. ferry passengers arrested, fined $920 for refusal to mask up

By Simon Little Global News
Posted February 24, 2021 6:40 pm
Nanaimo RCMP say they served more than $900 in fines to two women who refused to wear masks on a B.C. ferry and were abusive to staff.

Masks have been mandatory for passengers without a medical exemption since August.

Mounties said officers were called to the Departure Bay ferry terminal just after midnight on Sunday, after where BC Ferries staff reported the incident aboard the Queen of Cowichan.

Read more: Woman escorted off B.C. ferry for refusing to wear mask, causing ‘disturbance’

According to police, the women — aged 19 and 43 — walked onto the ferry in Tsawwassen and ignored direction from staff to put a mask on.

Police say both women had reusable masks in their possession, but simply refused to put them on.

Read more: Concern grows as anti-maskers target B.C. workers enforcing COVID-19 rules

“They continued to ignore other employees demands to wear masks, and throughout the sailing were heard yelling, screaming, and generally being abusive to staff,” said RCMP Const. Gary O’Brien in a media release.

Police say the women, who were arrested at the Nanaimo terminal, were confrontational and showed signs of alcohol impairment.

“In fact, one of them screamed at an officer that she was going to kill him. The other said she would sue both officers for false arrest and ensure they lost their pensions.”

Read more: Police called to Horseshoe Bay after maskless passenger becomes belligerent

The women were taken to the Nanaimo detachment where police say they spent the night behind bars.

They were each issued two $230 fines, one for failure to wear a face covering, and one for abusive or belligerent behaviour.

