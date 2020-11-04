Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Woman escorted off B.C. ferry for refusing to wear mask, causing ‘disturbance’

By Simon Little Global News
Posted November 4, 2020 10:05 pm
Click to play video 'Mandatory mask policy launches on transit and ferries' Mandatory mask policy launches on transit and ferries
WATCH: Mandatory mask policy launches on transit and ferries

Delta police were called to the Tsawwassen, B.C. ferry terminal Wednesday to remove an unruly passenger who allegedly refused to wear a mask.

BC Ferries implemented a mandatory mask policy in August.

Read more: Anti-mask protesters cause disturbance on B.C. ferry ahead of Vancouver ‘freedom rally’

According to Delta police, officers were called to the terminal around 11 a.m. for a report of a woman “who refused to wear a mask, who was causing a disturbance.”

Officers escorted the woman off the ferry “without issue” and transported her from the terminal, police said.

The incident delayed a sailing of the Spirit of BC serving the Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay route.

Click to play video 'Angry tirade over masks erupts on Lower Mainland SkyTrain' Angry tirade over masks erupts on Lower Mainland SkyTrain
Angry tirade over masks erupts on Lower Mainland SkyTrain

The incident came just hours after police were called to the Tsawwassen terminal for an unrelated matter.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers were called around 7:20 a.m. after a man who’d been denied boarding allegedly ran through traffic and into the ocean in what police described as a mental health incident.

Wednesday wasn’t the first time police were called to a BC Ferries property due to a dispute over the company’s mask policy.

Read more: B.C.’s top doctor toughens tone on masks in public: ‘It is now the expectation’

In October, West Vancouver police were deployed to Horseshoe Bay when up to 50 anti-mask protesters became “verbally aggressive” with other passengers.

No one was arrested in that incident, but a dozen of the protesters were issued a 24 hour ban on using the ferry service.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19bc coronavirusCOVIDmaskbc covidMandatory Maskcovid maskBC Ferries coronavirusbc ferries mask
Flyers
More weekly flyers