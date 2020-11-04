Woman escorted off B.C. ferry for refusing to wear mask, causing ‘disturbance’

Send this page to someone via email

Delta police were called to the Tsawwassen, B.C. ferry terminal Wednesday to remove an unruly passenger who allegedly refused to wear a mask.

BC Ferries implemented a mandatory mask policy in August.

According to Delta police, officers were called to the terminal around 11 a.m. for a report of a woman “who refused to wear a mask, who was causing a disturbance.”

Officers escorted the woman off the ferry “without issue” and transported her from the terminal, police said.

The incident delayed a sailing of the Spirit of BC serving the Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay route.

The incident came just hours after police were called to the Tsawwassen terminal for an unrelated matter.

Officers were called around 7:20 a.m. after a man who’d been denied boarding allegedly ran through traffic and into the ocean in what police described as a mental health incident.

Wednesday wasn’t the first time police were called to a BC Ferries property due to a dispute over the company’s mask policy.

In October, West Vancouver police were deployed to Horseshoe Bay when up to 50 anti-mask protesters became “verbally aggressive” with other passengers.

No one was arrested in that incident, but a dozen of the protesters were issued a 24 hour ban on using the ferry service.