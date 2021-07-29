Demolition company facing $25K in fines after Winnipeg woman fatally struck by dump truck

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg demolition and excavation company is facing thousands of dollars in fines in connection to the death of a woman who was hit by a dump truck near a construction site at Garden City Shopping Centre.

Tamara Orellana Azolas, 57, was walking in the parking lot behind the Assiniboine Credit Union next to Garden City Shopping Centre on April 1, 2019, when she was run over by a gravel truck.

Azolas, who had moved to Canada from Chile 11 years earlier and was about to become a grandmother for a second time, died at the scene.

The parking lot was part of several renovations happening in the area at the time, including the demolition of old buildings.

In a release Thursday the Manitoba government said Bulldog Demolition and Excavation Inc. has been fined $20,000 and an additional $5,000 in court costs following an investigation by Workplace Safety and Health.

The investigation found a dump truck driver with Bulldog had been removing debris when an excavator operator signaled to reverse into the site for loading just before Azolas was hit.

While the driver of the truck didn’t flee the scene, police asked for witnesses to come forward the following day.

In January 2020 police issued an appearance notice for the dump truck driver, a 43-year-old woman, for driving carelessly causing death under the Highway Traffic Act.

