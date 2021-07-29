Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Demolition company facing $25K in fines after Winnipeg woman fatally struck by dump truck

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted July 29, 2021 1:32 pm
Oliver Antonio Munoz Orellana holds a picture of himself with his mother Tamara Orellana Azolas, centre, and his sister. View image in full screen
Oliver Antonio Munoz Orellana holds a picture of himself with his mother Tamara Orellana Azolas, centre, and his sister. Elisha Dacey/Global News

A Winnipeg demolition and excavation company is facing thousands of dollars in fines in connection to the death of a woman who was hit by a dump truck near a construction site at Garden City Shopping Centre.

Tamara Orellana Azolas, 57, was walking in the parking lot behind the Assiniboine Credit Union next to Garden City Shopping Centre on April 1, 2019, when she was run over by a gravel truck.

Read more: Winnipeg police searching for witnesses after fatal crash in Garden City Shopping Centre parking lot

Azolas, who had moved to Canada from Chile 11 years earlier and was about to become a grandmother for a second time, died at the scene.

The parking lot was part of several renovations happening in the area at the time, including the demolition of old buildings.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Family pleads for witnesses to fatal pedestrian crash' Family pleads for witnesses to fatal pedestrian crash
Family pleads for witnesses to fatal pedestrian crash – Apr 5, 2019

In a release Thursday the Manitoba government said Bulldog Demolition and Excavation Inc. has been fined $20,000 and an additional $5,000 in court costs following an investigation by Workplace Safety and Health.

Trending Stories

The investigation found a dump truck driver with Bulldog had been removing debris when an excavator operator signaled to reverse into the site for loading just before Azolas was hit.

Read more: Gravel truck driver going to court in connection to death of Tamara Orellana Azolas

While the driver of the truck didn’t flee the scene, police asked for witnesses to come forward the following day.

In January 2020 police issued an appearance notice for the dump truck driver, a 43-year-old woman, for driving carelessly causing death under the Highway Traffic Act.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Fatal Collision tagPedestrian Struck tagGarden City Shopping Centre tagWorkplace Safety and Health tagManitoba Workplace Safety and Health tagTamara Orellana Azolas tagBulldog Demolition and Excavation Inc. tagwoman hit by dump truck tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers